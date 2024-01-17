Jolina dela Cruz. Photo from her Instagram account (@jolinadelacruz)

MANILA – Jolina dela Cruz's road to recovery has started.

One of the newest recruits of the Farm Fresh Foxies, Dela Cruz has undergone surgery and is expected to sit games in the 2024 season of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL).

"Surgery was a success!!! Now, let’s get this recovery started. Day 1," Dela Cruz said on Wednesday in an Instagram post.

Farm Fresh also left a comment on her post: "We are patiently awaiting your return, Jolina! We gotchu. 🦊🔥🧡"

Formerly with the disbanded F2 Logistics, Dela Cruz injured her right leg during a match against PLDT on November 30, 2023, in the Second All-Filipino Conference.

Dela Cruz fell on the floor badly, twisted her leg, and cried in pain. She was assisted off the court via stretcher in that game.

Once she achieves full recovery, the former F2 rookie star will boost Farm Fresh alongside fellow ex-Cargo Movers Elaine Kasilag and Chinnie Arroyo, former Choco Mucho opposite spiker Caitlin Viray, and five other recruits.

She will also join high-flyer Trisha Tubu, team captain Louie Romero, and former Ateneo standout Pia Ildefonso.