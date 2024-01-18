NBA: Pacers closing in on Siakam trade - reports

Toronto Raptors Pascal Siakam in action during the third quarter of the NBA game between the Toronto Raptors and the Los Angeles Lakers at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, 02 May 2021. File photo. Etienne Laurent, EPA-EFE

LOS ANGELES, United States - The Indiana Pacers are poised to complete a trade to sign Cameroonian All Star Pascal Siakam from the Toronto Raptors, US media reported on Wednesday.

The deal will see Bruce Brown, Jordan Nwora and three first-round picks sent by Indiana to the Raptors in return, ESPN reported.

The 29-year-old is averaging 22.2 points and 6.3 rebounds this season and will further strengthen the Pacers who are 23-17 and are currently sixth in the Eastern Conference.

Led by in-form point guard Tyrese Haliburton, the surprise package of the season, the Pacers also reached the final of the NBA's new in-season Cup-style tournament where they were beaten by the Los Angeles Lakers.

Siakam was drafted by the Raptors in 2016 and was part of the NBA title winning team in 2019.

The deal also involves the New Orleans Pelicans who will send Kira Lewis to the Raptors along with a second-round pick.

