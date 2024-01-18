Fil-Ams cheer on Jalen Green in Bulls-Rockets game

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Filipino basketball fans in Chicago recently trooped to the United Center in Illinois for a Filipino Heritage Game Night between the Chicago Bulls and the Houston Rockets.

“It’s pretty remarkable that an organization such as the Chicago Bulls take the time to get a free hat and actually promote the Filipino culture," said Jan Paul Ferrer of the Filipino Young Leaders Program.

The hoops fans also turned out for the Rockets' FilAm shooting guard, Jalen Green.

The 21-year-old is one of the only two Fil-Ams currently playing in the NBA.

Green had a stellar rookie season and finished with all-rookie team honors. Now in his second season with the Rockets, he’s raring to prove he has so much more to give to his team.

This season, the Rockets added some key veterans as well as a proven head coach in Ime Udoka.

He has since taken on the challenge of honing the young Fil-Am star.

“We’re trying to teach him to play a more well rounded game overall than just having the game the whole time," said Udoka.

He added: "Some of these veterans will have the ball and he (Green) has to be more efficient there and that’s the real test.”

The Heritage Night match was a close game that went overtime.

Green scored 18 points, but the Rockets were no match for the Bulls. The Bulls' Coby White led the home team with his 30 points to a 124-119 win.

Despite the loss, Green shared that he was grateful for his fellow Fil-Ams who turned out to the event and rooted for him.

“Filipino Heritage [Night] is always cool," he said. "Filipino fans show love and support. I know there’s not a lot of Filipino players but the fact that I came here to play is awesome.”

