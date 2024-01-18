Carl Tamayo and CJ Cansino. Photo by Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News; @carltamayo10/Instagram

MANILA – CJ Cansino saw the opportunity and he instantly swooped in.

Immediately after news broke out about Carl Tamayo's departure from the Ryukyu Golden Kings in the Japan B.League, Cansino teased his fellow University of the Philippines (UP) stalwart and expressed his desire to be his teammate once more.

Photo from @cjcansinoo/Instagram Story

"Welcome na welcome ka sa Iloilo pre," Cansino wrote in his post via Instagram Story.

The former UP captain recently signed for the Iloilo Royals and is expected to suit up in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL).

Tamayo's destination, meanwhile, has yet to be disclosed as of writing.

The 6-foot-8 former UP star hopes to "explore new horizons, to showcase his skills, and make a more significant contribution to another team," his management, Virtual Playground, said in a statement.

He will be returning to the Philippines next week after the Golden Kings granted his release earlier today.