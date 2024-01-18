Carl Tamayo with Japan B.League’s defending champion Ryukyu Golden Kings. Photo by Japan B.League/Ryukyu



MANILA — Carl Tamayo has parted ways with the Ryukyu Golden Kings to focus on finding new opportunities that can provide him with more growth.

Tamayo hopes to "explore new horizons, to showcase his skills, and make a more significant contribution to another team," his management, Virtual Playground, said in a statement.

The 6-foot-8, former University of the Philippines (UP) star, who won a Japan B.League championship in his rookie year with Ryukyu, will be returning to the Philippines next week after the Golden Kings granted his release last Friday.

"As I bid farewell to the Ryukyu Golden Kings, I want to express my deepest gratitude to each and every fan who has been with me on this incredible journey,” the Gilas Pilipinas big man said.

“Your unwavering support has meant the world for me.”

"Though my time with the team may be ending, your support will forever be etched in my heart. Thank you for making my time with the Ryukyu Golden Kings truly unforgettable,” added Tamayo, who posted numbers of 3.9 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 0.6 assists, per 12.5 minutes in 23 games this season (seven starts).

In an interview before he stepped foot on the court as an Asia-All Star, Tamayo shed some light on his experience in Japan.

“Worth it naman. May mga challenges lang na dumadating sa 'kin, which is normal naman eh,” said the former National University Bullpup via Zoom last Friday, explaining that his stint in the Land of the Rising Sun has given him a lot of valuable lessons.

“'Yung being a professional. 'Yung nakikita ko 'yung teammates ko kung paano sila gumalaw sa pang araw-araw, 'yung work ethics nila. 'Yun 'yung mga bagay na natutunan ko dito na ia-apply ko sa sarili ko.”

Now, the Talisay, Cebu native, who played vital roles with the 2022 UP Fighting Maroons champion squad as well as with Gilas during their journey en route to the 2023 FIBA World Cup, will be equipped with these as he seeks more in his hoops career.

"We believe that finding a team where Carl can maximize his potential and make a substantial impact is in his best interest," added Virtual Playground.

Tamayo went out with a bang in the last game that he played in the B.League, as he led the Asia All-Stars against the Rising Stars with 18 points in their win.

