Photos from UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA – After securing the services of two Visayan volleyball standouts, the University of the Philippines (UP) said its core members Niña Ytang, Jewel Encarnacion, and Nica Celis will stay and don the maroon jersey for UAAP Season 86.

This, despite offers for them to play in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL), the UP Office for Athletics and Sports Development revealed.

"We are very grateful to Niña, Jewel, and Nica for remaining loyal to UP. Of course, we'd support them if they decided to turn pro, but we're even more excited that they're staying to continue the UP Fight in volleyball," said program director Oliver Almadro.

"They are very important because they'll be the ones setting the standard and building the culture. We're very hopeful that the kids and the newbies will follow the example they will set," he added.

Bacolod Tay Tung High School's Jothea Mae Ramos and Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu's Joanneesse Gabrielle Perez earlier stated their commitment to the UP women's volleyball team ahead of the upcoming collegiate volleyball season.

Amid recent moves, UP's men's and women's volleyball still lack leadership as the coaches' positions are still vacant, but "both squads have long been hard at work in preparation for Season 86," Almadro said.