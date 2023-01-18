Reinhard Jumamoy had 17 points for NU in their rout of UST. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- Nazareth School of National University (NSNU) turned to its reserves in a comprehensive 84-58 triumph over University of Santo Tomas (UST) in the UAAP Season 85 boys' basketball tournament, Wednesday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre.

The Bullpups, seeking their third consecutive high school basketball crown, stretched their winning streak to 29 games.

Reinhard Jumamoy paced NU with 17 points, and the Bullpups got 30 points from their bench, with Pervi Timbang producing 13.

"Kulang pa, marami pang kailangang ayusin, lalo na ang first group medyo flat eh. Mabuti at nag-step up ang second group, pati ';yung third group," said first-year mentor Kevin de Castro as NSNU moved in a tie with Far Eastern University in first place at 2-0.

The Bullpups used a 26-point second quarter to erect a 39-21 lead and led by as much as 32 points in the second half.

"At least kahit paano, nabigyan nila ng boost 'yung team namin. Doon nakalayo, 'yung second at third unit namin," said De Castro after his team followed up last Sunday's close win over Adamson University.

In the final game of the day's quadruple-header, LeBron Nieto exploded for a career-best 36 points as Ateneo de Manila High School crushed University of the Philippines Integrated School, 109-64, for its first win of the season.

Nieto, the younger brother of former Ateneo champions Matt and Mike, also grabbed 11 rebounds and had four steals and three assists before leaving in the final period due to a right ankle sprain.

The youngest player in the league three years ago, Nieto is now among the leaders of the Blue Eagles.

"The whole team is looking up to him. Siya na yung kuya," said Ateneo coach Reggie Varilla.

The Blue Eagles, who lost by 35 to the Baby Tamaraws in the opener, moved in a tie with the Baby Falcons, the Tiger Cubs, and the Junior Fighting Maroons from third to sixth place at 1-1.

Ports Porter also played big for Ateneo with 19 points, eight rebounds, five steals, and two blocks.

Action resumes Sunday with a four-game bill at the San Juan arena.

The scores:

Third Game

NSNU (84) -- Jumamoy 17, Colonia 16, Clarito 15, Timbang 13, Perciano 4, Yusi 4, Tagotongan 3, Alfanta 2, Usop 2, Demetria 2, Solomon 2, Herrera 2, Barraca 2, Palanca 0, Mendoza 0, Napa 0.

UST (58) -- Pangilinan 11, Jumao-as 10, Llemit 7, Naron 7, Velasquez 5, Zanoria 5, Esteban 4, Bucsit 4, Ayon 3, Manding 2, Buenaflor 0, Tesocan 0, Suico 0, Miaco 0.

Quarterscores: 13-8, 39-21, 63-42, 84-58

Fourth Game

Ateneo (109) -- Nieto 36, Porter 19, Salandanan 11, Domangcas 10, Fidel 9, Delos Santos 7, Ebdane 4, De Guzman 4, Aguirre 4, Adevoso 3, Santiago 2, Arada 0, Prado 0, Tupas 0.

UPIS (64) -- Valdeavilla 18, Demisana 12, Napalang 10, Villaverde 9, Jacob 8, Melicor 6, Raymundo 1, Mendoza 0, Cordero 0.

Quarterscores: 23-15, 50-38, 74-53, 109-64

