MANILA, Philippines -- Denok Miranda intends to install a defense-first mentality into the Far Eastern University (FEU) Tamaraws, after being officially named as head coach of the squad on Wednesday.

A product of the FEU men's basketball program, Miranda takes over the spot vacated by Olsen Racela at the end of UAAP Season 85.

"I'm grateful and thankful sa opportunity na binigay sa akin ng FEU, kasi alam niyo naman, doon ako naglaro noong college, at binigyan nila ako ng chance na mag-blossom 'yung career ko sa FEU," said Miranda.

"Honored ako na ako ang mag-head [coach]," he added.

Miranda will be tasked with bringing the Tamaraws back into the Final 4, after their streak of eight consecutive semi-finals appearances ended in Season 85. FEU compiled just a 5-9 record this past season, which saw them lose their first five games.

Acknowledging that he has a tough challenge ahead of him, Miranda said he will lean on what had been his calling card during his own basketball career.

"Siyempre, Final 4, mabigat 'yan," said Miranda, who won two UAAP titles with the Tamaraws.

"Ang ano ko lang is mag-improve lang kami. Ang masu-sure ko sa FEU community na bago ang FEU, lalo na sa depensa. So, 'yung culture naman namin, depensa talaga eh," he added. "Kilala niyo naman ako, kung ano 'yung identity ko, 'yun ang ipapasok ko sa FEU."

The Tamaraws were a middle-of-the-pack team in terms of defense in Season 85, giving up 69.14 points per game on 37.12% shooting. On offense, they scored the second-fewest points per game at just 65.93 ppg. FEU shot just 34.89% from the field in Season 85, the second-worst mark in the league.

Miranda, 40, will count on the help of FEU legend Johnny Abarrientos who will be the team's consultant.

He will have the likes of LJay Gonzales, Cholo Anonuevo, Royce Alforque, and Xyrus Torres in his squad for the upcoming Season 86 of the UAAP where they will look to return to contention.

Miranda had called the shots for the FEU Baby Tams in their 116-80 rout of University of the East in the UAAP Season 85 boys' basketball tournament on Wednesday, as coach Allan Albano missed the contest due to the death of his father.

