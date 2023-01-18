UAAP: FEU names Denok Miranda as new head coach

Coach Denok Miranda. File photo

MANILA, Philippines -- Denok Miranda has been tapped as the new head coach of the Far Eastern University Tamaraws, the school announced on Wednesday.

Miranda, 40, replaces Olsen Racela who stepped down from his post in December after the conclusion of UAAP Season 85.

A product of the FEU men's basketball program, Miranda helped the Tamaraws win the UAAP championship in 2003 and 2004 and went on to have a 12-year career in the PBA, where he won two titles.

He has been part of the FEU coaching staff since 2018, and was also the head coach of Binan City-Luxxe Slim in the MPBL.

"Known as an elite defender and leader during his time, Coach Denok is expected to instill a defensive and winning mentality with the team," FEU said.

Meanwhile, FEU legend Johnny Abarrientos will join Miranda as a consultant.

Miranda will be tasked with bringing the Tamaraws back to the UAAP Final 4, after their streak of eight consecutive appearances ended in Season 85 where they compiled a 5-9 win-loss record.