Kiefer Ravena (15) missed 10 games for Shiga due to a leg injury. (c) B.LEAGUE

MANILA, Philippines -- With his team looking to avoid relegation, Kiefer Ravena is hoping for better health in the second half of the 2022-23 season of the B.League.

A leg injury has forced Ravena to miss 10 games for the Shiga Lakes, and the former UAAP Most Valuable Player has not played to his usual standards so far. He is averaging 10.0 points, 3.63 assists, 1.68 rebounds, and 1.05 steals for the Lakes this season.

"Okay naman at nakakapaglaro na ulit," said Ravena, who returned to action for Shiga on December 24 and was able to participate in the league's All-Star Festivities last weekend.

"It's always nice to be back, and it's pretty common out here to encounter a lot of injuries, especially with the long season," he explained. "It's about finding and making ways for you guys to play together and find ways to win games, especially us."

With the injury behind him, Ravena now wants to lead his team to more wins. The B.League features a relegation system, and the Lakes are in danger of dropping to the second division. Their 4-25 record is tied with Niigata Albirex BB for the worst in the league.

"We're fighting not to be relegated to B2," said Ravena. "[We're] aiming to stay at B1 for next season."

"We'll fight our way through it," he guaranteed.

"[We] have encountered a lot of injuries throughout the season, so towards the latter part where all the victories count, hopefully we can get a full roster and make a push to stay in B1."

The Lakes will be immediately challenged as they play the Hiroshima Dragonflies (24-5) on Wednesday in the restart of the B.League's regular season.

They lost their first two meetings against Hiroshima, 86-83 on October 15 and 83-81 on October 16.

