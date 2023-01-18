PBA: TNT acquires Justin Chua in three-team trade

Justin Chua is back with the TNT Tropang GIGA after a brief stint with NLEX. PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- The PBA on Wednesday approved the three-team trade that sent Justin Chua to the TNT Tropang GIGA.

The NLEX Road Warriors first sent Chua, Paul Varilla, and its second-round pick for the PBA Season 48 draft to the Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters.

In exchange, Phoenix acquired the rights to Jake Pascual and Sean Anthony.

The Fuel Masters then sent Chua and Varilla to the Tropang GIGA, in exchange for JJay Alenjandro, Raul Soyud, and TNT's second-round pick for the 2026 PBA Rookie Draft.

This marks a homecoming of sorts for Chua, who played briefly for TNT in 2017 before being traded to Phoenix Super LPG, where he emerged as a key contributor.

NLEX acquired Chua in February 2022 during the Governors' Cup. He averaged 9.2 points and 4.2 rebounds for the Road Warriors in the recently concluded Commissioner's Cup.

The 10th overall pick in the 2013 PBA Rookie Draft, Chua was the Defensive Player of the Year in 2020 when he was playing for the Fuel masters.

PBA Season 47 games can be streamed live and on-demand on iWantTFC with a Premium subscription, available worldwide except PH and US.