PBA: Ginebra's 'togetherness' the key to Brownlee's success

Justin Brownlee (32) in action for Barangay Ginebra in Game 7 of the 2022 PBA Commissioner's Cup Finals against the Bay Area Dragons. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- Justin Brownlee is now six for six in PBA Ffinals appearances, with the celebrated Barangay Ginebra import adding the 2022 Commissioner's Cup crown to his collection last Sunday.

Brownlee set the tone for Ginebra's 114-99 triumph over the Bay Area Dragons in Game 7 of their series, pouring 15 of his game-high 34 points in the first quarter. He turned playmaker in the second half of the game, finishing with 12 assists on top of eight rebounds in a 47-minute stint as the Gin Kings finally closed out the Dragons.

"I'm just very happy that we could come away with the win. We really played together," Brownlee told reporters after the game, which was seen by a record crowd of 54,589 fans at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan.

"We played hard, and you just gotta give a lot of credit to the whole group, the coaching staff, the players, the bosses. Just give a lot of credit to everybody," he added.

Their "togetherness" has been the key for his success during his time with Ginebra, said Brownlee. Now 34 years old, Brownlee has been Ginebra's resident import since 2016 when he powered the Gin Kings to victory in the Governors' Cup, ending an eight-year title drought.

Since then, he has helped them win the 2017, 2019, and 2021 Governors' Cup crowns, and the 2018 and 2022-23 Commissioner's Cup titles. Brownlee plays for Ginebra even during the Commissioner's Cup where he is at a height disadvantage against other imports.

And while he regularly gets the lion's share of the credit for their triumphs, Brownlee is quick to stress that he cannot get the job done alone.

"It's just the togetherness. Coach Tim always preached to us, you know, we gotta do it together," said Brownlee, who has yet to lose a finals series with the Gin Kings. "We can't just be one man doing it all, or trying to do it all."

"We came in as a team, we always stick together. We pride ourselves on playing together. I think that's the biggest thing -- everybody coming together and not spreading apart," he added. "Over the years, we built that, and we really take pride in that."

The Gin Kings have kept the core of the team that won with Brownlee in 2016, notably Scottie Thompson, LA Tenorio, and Japeth Aguilar. Over the years, they have added key pieces such as Christian Standhardinger and more recently, Jamie Malonzo.

But their familiarity with each other and with head coach Tim Cone has not wavered, and Brownlee believes it will be key for their future as well.

"If we can keep that togetherness, I think even in the future, we can have more success," he said.

PBA Season 47 games can be streamed live and on-demand on iWantTFC with a Premium subscription, available worldwide except PH and US.