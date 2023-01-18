Justin Brownlee, sabik na makapaglaro para sa Pilipinas

Barangay Ginebra import Justine Brownlee takes his oath of allegiance as a Filipino citizen. Senator Francis Tolentino, chairman of Senate Committee on Justice, presided the oath taking on Monday, January 16, a day after Ginebra wins the PBA Commissioner’s Cup defeating Bay Area Dragons. Angie de Silva



MANILA -- Sabik nang sumabak sa FIBA World Cup qualifiers ang Barangay Ginebra import na si Justin Brownlee.

Kasalukuyang tinatapos ni Brownlee ang mga habangin para maging ganap na naturalized Filipino citizen bago sumali sa Gilas Pilipinas.

Nauna na siyang nag-oath-taking bilang Pilipino sa Senado sa Pasay City.

“I feel great and I’m pretty excited to be representing the country,” ani Brownlee na suot ang barong Tagalog.

Kakapanalo pa lang ni Brownlee at Barangay Ginebra laban sa Bay Area Dragons sa PBA Commissioner's Cup finals.

“Representing Ginebra, of course, is a huge thing; it’s a big deal as far as basketball is concerned over here in the Philippines. But representing the country is an even bigger deal. That’s why in that series (against Bay Area), it felt like we were representing the whole country,” sabi niya.

Inaaasahang isasalang siya ni coach Chot Reyes kasama ng Gilas Pilipinas sa sixth and final window ng FIBA Basketball World Cup Asian qualifiers sa darating na Pebrero.

“As a citizen, I will try my best to make the Filipino people proud. I want to keep making you guys proud and to do whatever I can to help the national team,” aniya.

