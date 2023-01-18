DOTA: Geek Slate breaks Execration's 6-game win streak

Geek Slate destroyed Execration's hopes of flawlessly finishing the Dota Pro Circuit (DPC) Southeast Asia Tour after it delivered a 2-0 beating to the Filipino squad Wednesday.

The Malaysia-based team got off to a good start as it cleared Game 1 in a breeze, locking Execration to only 8 team kills after 34 minutes of gameplay.

Execration tried to bounce back in Game 2 and force a final and deciding Game 3 but ultimately bowed to Geek Slate's snowballing.

This was the Filipino team's first two losses of the tournament as it was previously the only team without a single lost match in any of its best-of-3 series in this year's DPC.

With this win, Geek Slate is now tied at the top spot with Blacklist International with a 3-0 standing.

Execration, however, is also in the upper section of the leaderboards with a 3-1 win-loss record.

On January 20, Geek Slate will try to continue the momentum as it faces Bleed Esports, while Execration is set to face its fellow all-Filipino group Blacklist International.

Geek Slate roster:

Rolen Andrei Gabriel Ong - skem (Filipino)

Joshua Maraño - Kokz (Filipino)

Nikko Bilocura - Force (Filipino)

Ravdan Narmandakh - NARMAN

Roger Tan Boon Thye - Roddgeee

Execration roster (all-Filipino team):