MANILA, Philippines -- The Chery Tiggo Crossovers continue to build their team ahead of the 2023 season of the Premier Volleyball League.

The Crossovers on Wednesday announced that they have signed Seth Rodriguez and Bingle Landicho to their squad, weeks before the start of the All-Filipino Conference.

Rodriguez joins Chery Tiggo from Petro Gazz, which won the Reinforced Conference last December.

Landicho, for her part, spent the past conference with the Akari Power Chargers.

The Crossovers are looking to build on a fourth-place finish in the Reinforced Conference, although they will do so without veteran spiker Dindin Santiago-Manabat.

Santiago-Manabat left Chery Tiggo ahead of the season to sign with Akari.

The PVL's All-Filipino Conference will begin on February 4.

