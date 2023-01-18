MIAMI -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Russell Gage was set to be released from hospital on Tuesday following a scary hit during his team's playoff defeat to Dallas.

Two weeks after Buffalo player Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest shocked the NFL, Gage's injury on Monday triggered more alarming scenes in a primetime game.

The 26-year-old was flattened during a collision with Cowboys defender Donovan Wilson near the end of the Bucs' 31-14 playoff loss.

Gage appeared unable to get up following the hit to his head and neck, with his arms twitching involuntarily as he lay on the field.

Play was interrupted for several minutes before he was stretchered away and later taken to hospital.

Tampa Bay head coach Todd Bowles told reporters Tuesday Gage had suffered a concussion and was due to leave hospital.

"He just has a concussion and should be released this afternoon," Bowles said. "His neck is fine and right now he has all his extremities moving."

Gage meanwhile took to Twitter to thank well-wishers for messages of support.

"I just wanted to let you all know that I'm doing great and in great spirits!" the receiver wrote on the social media site.

