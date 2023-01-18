B.League: Ravena shines for San-En; Parks helps Nagoya win

Thirdy Ravena and the San-En NeoPhoenix are off to winning start in the second half of the season. (c) B.LEAGUE

Thirdy Ravena put together a superb all-around performance in San-En NeoPhoenix's 102-92 triumph over the Toyama Grouses, Wednesday at the Toyohashi City Gymnasium.

As the B.League resumed its 2022-23 season after its All-Star break, Ravena was one of a handful of Filipinos who steered their teams to victories.

The former Ateneo star had 16 points on 5-of-8 shooting to go along with nine assists, five rebounds, and a steal in 31 minutes. San-En claimed a second straight win to improve to 14-16 in the season.

Ravena helped the NeoPhoenix fend off Toyama down the stretch, drilling a clutch jump shot with under two minutes left for a 102-89 spread.

Kyle O'Quinn paced San-En with 24 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists, while Ryusei Sasaki had 14 points and nine dimes. As a team, the NeoPhoenix assisted on 33 of their 38 made field goals.

Also successful on Wednesday were Ray Parks Jr. and the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins, who held on for an 84-77 victory over Shimane Susanoo Magic at the Matsue City Gymnasium.

The Diamond Dolphins out-scored Shimane 26-9 in the pivotal third quarter to take control of the ball game, before weathering the Magic's fourth quarter charge.

Parks Jr. just missed out on a double-double with nine points and 10 rebounds along with an assist in 30 minutes of play.

Scott Eatherton led the way for Nagoya with 19 points and 11 rebounds, while Coty Clarke added 15 points. The Diamond Dolphins improved to 22-8 in the season while stretching their winning streak to three games.

Matthew Wright was one of five players in double-digits for Kyoto Hannaryz in their 87-77 win over Osaka Evessa at the Kyoto City Gymnasium.

The Fil-Canadian guard had 13 points and seven assists as Kyoto returned to the win column and improved to 12-18. Cheick Diallo delivered a 26-point, 13-rebound double-double for the Hannaryz.

Kiefer Ravena and the Shiga Lakes were not as fortunate as they absorbed an 88-78 loss to the Hiroshima Dragonflies at the Shiga Daihatsu Arena.

The older Ravena had eight points and eight assists, but Shiga's defense was found lacking as they suffered a 13th straight defeat. Hiroshima shot 50% from the field and scored 22 points from the Lakes' 11 turnovers.

Jordan Hamilton was the only player in double-digits for Shiga, with 28 points. They are now 4-26 for the season, tied for the worst record in the league with Niigata Albirex BB.

Dwight Ramos remains on the sidelines for the Levanga Hokkaido, which lost 85-70 to Utsunomiya Brex at the Hokkai Kita-yale to fall to 7-23.

The Gilas Pilipinas swingman has now missed 19 games due to an ankle injury; in that stretch, Levanga has won just four times.

Carl Tamayo was not yet activated by the Ryukyu Golden Kings in their 76-64 win over the Fighting Eagles Nagoya at the Okinawa Arena. The powerhouse squad barely missed the Gilas Pilipinas forward, with Keita Imamura delivering 23 points and eight boards.

The Golden Kings improved to 22-8 in the season.

