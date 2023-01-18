B.League: Parks, Nagoya eye playoff push

Ray Parks Jr. in action during the B.League Asia Rising Star Game. (c) B.League

Ray Parks Jr. believes that the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins can get better in the second half of the B.League's 2022-23 season, after compiling a 21-8 record midway through their campaign.

The Diamond Dolphins are in the thick of the playoff hunt in the Western Conference, and Parks is optimistic that they can improve after enduring an injury-riddled first half of the season.

"To be honest, I'm super happy where we're at right now," said Parks, who is averaging 10.31 points, 3.12 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.15 steals for Nagoya.

"I know we definitely could be better, but with all the obstacles that we had to face -- four concussions, people getting sick, stomach virus, coach missing out on one game -- I feel like we're weathering the storm, we're building character right now," he added.

Parks himself missed three games due to a concussion, a stretch that he said was "definitely tough," especially as they dropped two of the three games that he missed.

Nagoya is 6-2 since Parks returned to the line-up, however, and the Filipino-American swingman is looking forward to building on that as the second half of the B.League season gets underway.

"I feel like the B.League did such a great job of putting us in this All-Star weekend right now, dead in the middle of the season, so that we can just relax then go back into this long season that we have," he said.

"I feel like the team still has a lot more to grow," he stressed.

The Diamond Dolphins made it to the playoffs last season, although it turned out to be a brief stint as they were swept by Kawasaki in the quarterfinals. Parks noted that the team's health -- or lack of it -- had been a factor in their playoff defeats.

"It was tough last year, adjusting to all those games and I feel like we could've made a deeper push into the playoffs if we were just healthy," said Parks, who pointed out that they played the second game of the quarterfinals without an import.

They wound up losing 97-71 in the first game and 85-70 in the second game to the Brave Thunders.

"Hopefully, coming into this year, you know, all will turn in our favor and just being safe while we're out there competing. So that's the biggest thing right now that we're trying to focus on," he added.

Parks and Nagoya are currently playing against the Shimane Susanoo Magic.

Watch the VOD/replay of the Rising Stars game on ABS-CBN Sports YouTube Channel.

RELATED VIDEO: