MANILA, Philippines -- Creamline star Alyssa Valdez is recovering well from a knee injury ahead of the new season of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL).

However, the star open spiker was non-committal as to her participation in the upcoming Open Conference, only saying that she is "hopeful" of playing for the Cool Smashers.

"I'm really doing well, I'm really doing therapy, and hopefully we can all see each other this coming PVL conference," Valdez said during the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum on Tuesday.

The PVL Open Conference starts on February 4, with the Cool Smashers looking to defend their championship.

Valdez did not give a full update on her recovery, opting to shift the spotlight to the Spikers' Turf Open Conference that kicks off on January 22 at the Paco Arena. The former Ateneo de Manila University star is the president of the pioneering men's volleyball league.

"I'm here for Spikers' Turf," she stressed. "I want to talk about just that for now. …We will all see the Spikers' Turf first on January 22."

Spikers’ Turf Season 6 Open Conference

Team Representatives for today’s presscon!! See you on January 22!! pic.twitter.com/kekz3U2pFx — Alyssa Valdez (@AlyssaValdez2) January 17, 2023

A total of 11 teams will compete in the Spikers' Turf Open Conference, with National University (NU)-Archipelago Builders defending its crown.

Valdez had suffered a right knee injury during their bronze medal match against the Chery Tiggo Crossovers in the Reinforced Conference last December 6. Creamline later said that no surgery was needed for their team captain.

Creamline finished third in the Reinforced Conference.

