Moonton Games

When Blacklist International sent RRQ Hoshi down to the lower bracket of the M4 World Championships knockout stages, Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna said it was because they left her signature hero Estes open to pick.

She was able to use it four times during that bout.

But in the grand finals, Echo Philippines was able to do its assignment, as the Elf King was denied entry in the Orcas' sweep of the M3 champs, effectively denying them of back-to-back championships.

"Yun nga, sabi nga ni V33 kapag hindi nga bina-ban 'yung Estes niya auto win [sila]. Kaya napagisip-isip namin na i-ban na lang namin. Binigyan niya po kami ng hints para talunin sila, para ma-break yung code," Echo assistant coach and analyst Robert “Trebor” Sanchez said as they clinched the world title, Sunday evening.

Even MPL Season 8 MVP Salic "Hadji" Imam wasn't spared by Echo's onslaught in the grand finals, as the Pharsa pick which caused problems for most competing teams was nearly shut down by a Gusion that was shelved for a month.

"Pangontra lang po talaga siya [Gusion] kay Pharsa. Isang buwan ko na po siyang hindi ginagamit e... Pumasok lang sa utak namin kanina," Alston "Sanji" Pabico said in jest during the post-match press conference.

The Gusion pick came away with 8 kills and 9 assists at the time as Echo reached match point.

For Echo, it was the crucial picks and bans by Treb that mattered in the dominant series against Blacklist, a squad that has redefined the playing meta in the title the last couple of years.

"Si coach Treb marami pong on-point na draft niya po na napapansin kaya sobrang laking bagay po na napunta rin po sa amin si coach Treb bilang analyst as assistant coach," their captain Tristan "Yawi" Cabrera said.