Tennis: Alex Eala ends journey in W25 Manacor

Photo from Alex Eala's Facebook page

Pinay tennis prodigy Alex Eala will miss the main draw of the W25 Manacor in Spain after surrendering to Alice Rame of France, 2-6, 4-6, in the third qualifier match on Tuesday.

Eala had a 2-0 advantage in the second set in the hopes of equalizing the match but Rame, who is the top-seed in the qualifying draw, rallied back en route to punching a ticket to the main draw.

The Filipina tennis sensation managed to reach the final game in the qualifying round after beating Mia Chudejova of Slovakia, 7-6, 6-3.

In her first match, Eala made quick work against Ella Hojnik of Slovenia, 6-1, 6-1.

“It’s good to be back competing! I won my 1st and 2nd round qualifying matches here at the ITF 25k Pro Tournament,” she said on her Facebook page hours before the match against Rame.

Last year, Eala opened the season with a breakthrough performance at the W15 Manacor tilt of the ITF Women’s World Tennis Tour in Spain, where she won her first professional title.

Following her first pro title in January, she secured a wildcard for the qualifying draw of the Miami Open in March.

On the juniors side, Eala captured her second Grand Slam title in June at the Roland Garros girls doubles tournament with Oksana Selekhmeteva of Russia.

She won the 2020 Australian Open girls’ doubles crown with Priska Madelyn Nugroho of Indonesia.