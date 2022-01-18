PVL: Semana, Ceballos join PLDT Home Fibr

Wendy Semana is playing in the PVL for the first time since the league turned professional. Handout photo

MANILA, Philippines -- PLDT Home Fibr on Tuesday unveiled three more additions to their roster for the upcoming 2022 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) season.

Headlining the latest recruits of the High Speed Hitters is former Shakey's V-League Best Setter Wendy Semana.

She is also joined by former Cignal spiker Fiola Ceballos and ex-University of the East player Lhara Clavano.

Clavano, 22, is foregoing her final season with the Lady Warriors and turning professional.

The veteran Semana is looking forward to returning to the PVL, having sat out the 2021 Open Conference before playing in the inaugural PNVF Champions League for the Perlas Spikers last year.

"Na-miss ko kasi maglaro and then in-invite ako ni Coach George (Pascua) na mag-tryout," said the 35-year-old Semana. "Nag-try ako at ayun, nabigyan ako ng chance.

"May halong kaba e kasi napakalayo na ng volleyball noon sa ngayon. Marami na ring malalaki at magagaling na players kaya magiging malaking challenge sa akin na ito," she added.

This marks Semana's first participation in the PVL since the league turned professional. Moreover, she reunites with another decorated setter Rhea Dimaculangan, the first time that the two playmakers teamed up since 2015.

"Nakasama ko na si Rhea before sa Air Force," recalled Semana as they were able to steer Air Force to a runner-up finish in the 2014 Philippine Superliga All-Filipino Conference. "Kaya masaya ako dahil matagal na kaming hindi nagkasama muli. Ito na 'yung chance namin."

Semana is hoping to finally win a championship in the league, having come closest in 2016 when Air Force finished second to Pocari Sweat in the Open Conference.

"Sa ngayon, bagong players kaming lahat sa PLDT pero buto beterano," said the Far Eastern University product. "May chance na maging contender kami pero nasa sa amin pa rin itong mga players kung paano kami makakapag-adjust sa system ni Coach George."

Semana, Ceballos, and Clavano join Kath Arado, Jessey De Leon, Mean Mendrez, Dell Palomata, and Jovie Prado as the new signings of PLDT so far. Dimaculangan, Chin Basas, Eli Soyud, and Nieza Viray are the team's holdovers from last season.