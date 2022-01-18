Pinoy rowers win 8 medals in virtual Asian tilt

Filipino rowers won eight medals in the 2022 Asian Rowing Virtual Championship. Photo courtesy of the Philippine Rowing Association

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipino rowers, led by Tokyo Olympian Cris Nievarez, gave a good account of themselves in the 2022 Asian Rowing Virtual Championship this past weekend.

The event, organized by Hong Kong China Rowing Association, saw competitors taking part from their own location. A total of 35 Filipinos competed in the virtual races.

Nievarez, the lone Filipino rower to qualify for the Tokyo Games last year, won silver in the Under-23 men's 2000m.

Kristine Paraon won two silvers in the U23 women's 2000m and 500m, while Joachim de Jesus also came second in the U23 lightweight men's 500m. Meanwhile, Zuriel Sumintac grabbed silver in the lightweight men's 500m, and Alyssa Go also took second place in the U23 lightweight women's 500m.

Team Philippines also got two bronzes, courtesy of Christian Joseph Jasmin in the U23 lightweight men's 2000m, and Kharl Julianne Sha in the U23 lightweight women's 500m.

"Huge thanks to the Asian Rowing Federation and to the Hong Kong China Rowing Association for the awesome job of organizing and hosting this massive virtual event and for making it happen amid this COVID-19 pandemic," the Philippine Rowing Association said.

The Filipino rowers competed from their quarters with help from the federation staff.

The event serves as a qualifier for the 2022 World Rowing Indoor Championships.

