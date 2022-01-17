Boston forward Jayson Tatum shoots the ball in a game against Indiana on January 12, 2022. Trevor Ruszkowski, USA Today Sports/Reuters

Jayson Tatum scored 27 points and grabbed 8 rebounds as the Boston Celtics rallied from 18 points down to beat the visiting New Orleans Pelicans 104-92 in a Martin Luther King Jr. Day matinee on Monday.

Dennis Schroder scored 23 with 9 assists and 5 boards, and Jaylen Brown had 23 points and 8 boards. Al Horford contributed 12 points and 7 rebounds for Boston, which earned a 2nd straight win and its 5th in 6 games overall.

Jonas Valanciunas posted a double-double with 22 points and 14 boards to pace the Pelicans. Herbert Jones scored 16 and Brandon Ingram totaled 15 points, 10 rebounds and 6 assists.

The Pelicans suffered a 2nd straight loss after winning 3 of their 4 previous contests.

Boston played without starters Marcus Smart (COVID-19 health and safety protocol) and Robert Williams III (personal reasons). Smart missed his 4th straight game, the 1st of which last Wednesday was due to a right thigh contusion.

New Orleans remained without star forward Zion Williamson as he rehabs a foot injury away from the team. Kira Lewis Jr. also remains out after suffering a season-ending ACL tear and MCL sprain in his right knee.

New Orleans was up 46-39 at halftime after stretching its lead to 18 in the 2nd quarter. The Pelicans led 42-24 after Devonte' Graham's 3-pointer with 4:23 left before Boston closed the period on a 15-4 surge.

Boston took its first lead on Schroder's 3-pointer with 33.8 seconds remaining in the 3rd as the hosts outscored New Orleans 32-23 in the 3rd quarter to carry a 71-69 advantage into the 4th.

The Celtics continued their offensive onslaught in the final period, leading by as many as 17 while outscoring the Pelicans 33-23.

The Pelicans opened a 29-18 lead after the first quarter.

Boston continues its 4-game homestand on Wednesday night versus Charlotte. New Orleans wraps up its 3-game road trip at New York on Thursday night.