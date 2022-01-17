Memphis guard Ja Morant dribbles as Chicago guard Ayo Dosunmu defends in their game on January 17, 2022. Petre Thomas, USA Today Sports/Reuters

Desmond Bane and Ja Morant scored 25 points apiece, as the Memphis Grizzlies routed the visiting Chicago Bulls 119-106 on Monday afternoon.

Brandon Clarke had 15 points and Jaren Jackson Jr. tallied 14 points and 5 blocks for the Grizzlies, who led by as many as 28 and never trailed in the final 3 quarters.

The Bulls lost their 4th straight and played without several key players, including Lonzo Ball (left knee), Zach LaVine (left knee) and Alex Caruso (health and safety protocol).

DeMar DeRozan scored 24 points to lead Chicago. Coby White recorded 16 points and Ayo Dosunmu recorded his second straight double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Memphis bounced back with a dominant effort after having their franchise record 11-game win streak come to an end with a loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Friday.

Tyus Jones posted 11 points and 8 assists and De'Anthony Melton scored 10 points for the Grizzlies, who outscored the Bulls 64-38 in the paint. Steven Adams grabbed 10 rebounds and had 6 assists.

The teams were tied at 20 before Memphis opened the 2nd quarter with a 19-3 run. Bane made a pair of 3-pointers and scored 10 points during the stretch.

Jackson Jr. exited the game briefly in the second quarter with a left calf injury but was able to return after heading to the locker room.

The Grizzlies held Bulls center Nikola Vucevic scoreless in the first half and took a 58-45 lead into the break.

Vucevic, who entered the game averaging 16.4 points, finished with 7 points and 10 rebounds on 2-of-13 shooting. His 3-pointer with 7:51 left in the third quarter pulled Chicago within 66-57.

The Grizzlies closed the period on a 19-9 run and carried a 92-72 lead into the 4th quarter.

Memphis led 108-90 with 5:32 left in the final period when Morant and Chicago's Tony Bradley briefly tussled, leading to double technical fouls and a flagrant foul on Bradley.

Morant scored 17 points in the second half for the Grizzlies, who shot 51.1 percent from the field and 10-of-25 (40 percent) from 3-point range.

Troy Brown Jr. scored 14 points, Matt Thomas added 13 and Malcolm Hill had 12 for Chicago, which has lost its last three meetings against Memphis.