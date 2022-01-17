76ers center Joel Embiid handles the ball as Washington center Thomas Bryant defends during their game January 17, 2022: Scott Taetsch, USA Today Sports/Reuters

Montrezl Harrell scored 18 points, Kyle Kuzma added 15 points and 16 rebounds and the host Washington Wizards defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 117-98 on Monday.

Thomas Bryant contributed 15 points, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 14 and Bradley Beal had 13 for the Wizards. Rui Hachimura and Corey Kispert had 11 apiece.

The short-handed Sixers played without several key injured players including Matisse Thybulle, Danny Green and Shake Milton.

Joel Embiid led Philadelphia with 32 points and 8 rebounds. It was the 11th consecutive road game that Embiid produced at least 30 points.

Tyrese Maxey added 18 points for the Sixers, who had their 2-game winning streak snapped.

The Wizards jumped out to a 60-49 lead late in the second quarter. After Maxey missed a short jumper from the corner, Beal responded with 1 of 2 free throws for a 12-point advantage with 2:29 left.

The Sixers made a late run and closed within 61-55 at halftime thanks in large part to Embiid's 16 points.

Beal, who was cleared the COVID-19 protocol before the game, paced the Wizards with 12 1st-half points.

When Caldwell-Pope dropped in a 3-pointer from the wing with 8:41 remaining in the third, the Wizards extended their advantage to 72-59.

Embiid answered with a trey to slice the deficit to 10, but Washington still led 91-83 at the end of the third.

Maxey scored on the Sixers' first possession of the fourth, but the Wizards scored on 3 straight trips for a 97-85 lead with 10:14 to go.

Harrell's long jumper and a free throw capped an 11-2 run and extended Washington's advantage to 102-87 with 7:25 left.

The Sixers continued to struggle on the offensive end and the Wizards capitalized as Harrell converted a three-point play with 5:14 remaining for a 107-90 lead.

Washington had little trouble from there as it cruised to the win.