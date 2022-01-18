Key cogs Oheb, Kairi, Kelra, and Edward not in lineup due to age restrictions

MANILA -- Four Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League squads will be competing in the Phase 1 of the qualifiers for Sibol's squad in the upcoming Southeast Asian Games, as the country guns for two straight gold medals for the game title.

Teen players who are mainstays in their respective MPL teams, however, will not suit up to comply with the age limit set by Vietnam's organizers for the May tournament to be held in Hanoi.

Reigning world champions Blacklist International, M3 World Championships runners-up Onic PH, along with Smart Omega and Nexplay EVOS will be part of the qualifiers to be held this weekend.

Veteran duo Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna and Danerie James "Wise" Del Rosario, who are taking a hiatus from the professional league, along with Season 8 MVP Salic "Hadji" Imam, headline Blacklist's lineup for the qualifiers.

Lee Howard "Owl" Gonzales and Kyle Dominic "Dominic" Sotto will replace Kiel "Oheb" Soriano and Edward "EDWARD" Jay Dapadap, who will not be seeing action in the sub-continental tourney as they are underaged.

M3 World championships runner-up Onic PH will field in most of its mainstays such as Gerald "Dlarskie" Trinchera, Nowee "Ryota" Cabailo, Allen Jedric "Baloyskie" Baloy, Mark Christian "Markyyyyy" Capacio, Jaylord "Hatred" Gonzales, and Paul Ian "Beemo" Sergio.

Ralph Benedict "Flick" Hamoy is presumed to replace Onic PH's main jungler Kairi "Kairi" Rayosdesol, who will not see action due to the SEA Games age restrictions.

MPL - Philippines first runner-up Smart Omega will field in two new players, Jhonville "Outplayed" Villa, and Cesar "Amethyst" Santo, aside from mainstays Patrick James "E2Max" Caidic, Joshua "Ch4knu" Mangilog, Renz Errol "Renzio" Cadua, Dean Christian "Raizen" Sumagui, and Billy "Z4pnu" Alfonso.

Omega Esports' main damage dealers Kiel VJ "KielVJ" Cruzem and Grant Duane "Kelra" Pillas will not see action as they are not in the SEA Games' prescribed age limit.

Nexplay EVOS mainstays such as John Paul "H2Wo" Salonga, Renejay "RENEJAY" Barcarse, Jhonwin "Hesa" Vergara, are in the lineup.

Team captain and SEA Games gold medallist Jeniel "YellyHaze" Bata-anon will have another shot at entering the Sibol pool after being part of the pilot lineup in 2019.

Nexplay newcomers Marius "Donut" Tan and Michael "MP THE KING" Endino are in the Sibol qualifier lineup.

No other coaches aside from Kristoffer "Bon Chan" Ricaplaza, John Michael "Zico_" Dizon, and Aniel "Master the Basics" Jiandani are included in the list.

Other veterans such as Mark Jayson "ESON" Gerardo, Karl Mico "Micophobia" Quitlong and Setsuna "AkoSiDogie" Ignacio are not in their respective lineups for the Sibol qualifiers as well.

The biennial games will be held from May 12 to 25, with the esports leg of the tourney having 9 titles.

Sibol will be fielding in teams for Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, League of Legends: Wild Rift (Men's and women's division), and Crossfire.