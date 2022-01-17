Home  >  Sports

LISTEN: Jordan Heading on competing in Taiwan T1 League

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 18 2022 07:53 AM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Filipino-Australian basketball player Jordan Heading talks about playing for Taichung Wagor Suns in the T1 League, competing against fellow Filipinos there, and why he feels at home being in Taiwan.

Listen to “Post-Game” on Spotify and the ABS-CBN News App and ABS-CBN News Radio Service app, which can be downloaded on the App Store and Google Play Store. 

Read More:  Jordan Heading   T1 League   Post-Game podcast  