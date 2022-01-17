Cebu-based Dota 2 team Polaris Esports had to rent an internet shop so they could train ahead of their DPC SEA 2021/22 Tour 1: Division II matches. Courtesy: Polaris Esports

MANILA - Training preparations of some professional esports teams in Visayas were affected as super typhoon Odette left boot camps and player homes without electricity or internet connection for weeks.

Cebu-based Polaris Esports, paraded by Dota 2 SEA Games gold medalists, for one, had to rent a space in an internet shop after connectivity problems hounded their boot camp.

With the pandemic, most esports competitions are held online, in the confines of boot camps where there is ample gear and fixed internet connection for players.

Bryle Jacob “mavis” Alvizo recounted that they were fresh off a game last December 16 when Odette struck their area. Thankfully, no one was hurt, but their internet connection was no longer playable, he recounted.

“After siguro mga ilang minutes, tumataas [ang ping] so hindi talaga siya playable and noong nag-tournament kami the other day, hindi talaga siya playable,” mavis told ABS-CBN News.

Without stable internet connection and with their next game being a few weeks away, they were already set for training in Manila. But luckily, TNC Cebu’s bootcamp had a workable internet connection.

The net cafe also had its fair share of struggles when it came to facilities, but for the squad, it was enough to get by.

“Naglalag or may problema sa internet.. Tiis tiis na lang sa laro. so sinasanay namin ang sarili namin in case lag or di stable ang game,” mavis said, adding that they will be continuing the setup while they wait for their internet connection to get fixed.

Zeal Esports, a Cebu-based Valorant team which won the KJC eSports Valorant Tournament: One last June, was also affected by the onslaught of Odette.

Their coach, Yuki “Zyki” Uruma, said that while their bootcamp only had minor damage, they were forced to drop out of the Intel Rivals and Intel Tec competitions after they were left without electricity.

“Three of my players were in the boot camp when Odette happened. Fortunately we are all safe and our boot camp only has minor damages,” Zyki told ABS-CBN News, adding that they have been in communication with players and giving them aid.

As of writing, Zeal Esports said they were “back in operation” and in the competitive scene again with some changes in their roster.

With the hiccups that they encountered during the Odette onslaught, Alvizo urged teams to be prepared for calamities.

“We underestimated ang effect, so we didn't expect. So as much as possible, you have to be ready during the aftermath. Need niyo nang mag-set up ng meeting, you need to handle the situation as early as possible, especially ang internet and electricity so you have to adjust, you need to be prepared,” mavis said.

Telecommunication companies have been working to restore internet connection in Odette-affected areas.