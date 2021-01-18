NBA postpones Thunder vs. 76ers game

Just hours before tipoff Sunday, the NBA postponed a second game on the day's schedule -- the Philadelphia 76ers at the Oklahoma City Thunder -- expanding the number of games the league has postponed to 15 in the first month of the season.

"Because of ongoing contact tracing within the Sixers, the team does not have the league-required eight available players to proceed with the scheduled game against the Thunder," the league announced.

On Friday, the NBA postponed both games in a two-game miniseries between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Washington Wizards that was scheduled for Sunday and Monday in D.C. Because of ongoing contact tracing within the Wizards, the team did not have the league-required eight available players to play against Cleveland.

Next up for the Sixers is a two-game series at home vs. the Boston Celtics scheduled for Wednesday and Friday. The Thunder are scheduled to travel to Denver for a matchup Tuesday.

The following is a list of the games that have been postponed:

Jan. 19: Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves

Jan. 18: Cavaliers vs. Wizards

Jan. 17: 76ers vs. Thunder, Cavaliers vs. Wizards

Jan. 16: Pacers vs. Suns

Jan. 15: Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves, Wizards vs. Pistons, Warriors vs. Suns

Jan. 13: Hawks vs. Suns, Jazz vs. Wizards, Magic vs. Celtics

Jan. 12: Celtics vs. Bulls

Jan. 11: Pelicans-Mavericks

Jan. 10: Heat vs. Celtics

Dec. 23: Thunder vs. Rockets