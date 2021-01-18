NBA: Bulls snap four-game skid with win vs. Mavericks

Chicago Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen (24) and guard Garrett Temple (17) celebrate after the game against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Kevin Jairaj, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Lauri Markkanen had a season-high 29 points to go with 10 rebounds and Garrett Temple scored 17 of his season-high 21 points in the first half as the visiting Chicago Bulls snapped a four-game losing streak with a 117-101 victory against the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday afternoon.

Bench scoring and ball movement boosted the Bulls, whose reserves outscored the Mavericks' 61-22. Chicago shot 50.6 percent behind six scorers in double figures while finishing with 32 assists against 13 turnovers.

Chicago's defense produced a season-best 14 steals to help overcome a triple-double from Dallas' Luka Doncic, who amassed a game-high 36 points, 16 rebounds and 15 assists.

Doncic scored 30 points in the first half on 11-of-19 shooting, establishing a new career best for scoring in the first 24 minutes.

According to a Mavericks official, Doncic is just the seventh player in league history to register a 30-15-15 triple-double, joining Nikola Jokic, James Harden, Larry Bird, Magic Johnson, Wilt Chamberlain and Oscar Robertson.

Kristaps Porzingis added 20 points and eight rebounds for Dallas in his third game back since recovering from offseason surgery on his right knee. Willie Cauley-Stein and James Johnson chipped in 10 points apiece.

Zach LaVine notched his first double-double of the season, contributing 10 points and 10 assists for the Bulls. Thaddeus Young scored 15 points, Otto Porter Jr. had 14 and Wendell Carter Jr. added 12 points and seven rebounds.

Chicago led by as many as 19 points in the first half and took a 67-52 lead into the break.

The Bulls shot 50 percent in the first half compared to 41.7 percent for Dallas. Porzingis was the Mavericks' second-leading scorer at the break with eight points.

Tim Hardaway Jr. missed the game for Dallas with a groin issue, while Jalen Brunson, who paced the Mavericks with 31 points in a 10-point loss in Chicago on Jan. 3, remained out due to NBA health and safety protocols related to the COVID-19 pandemic.