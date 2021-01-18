Esports: PPGL opens 2021 with Valorant Challengers

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippine Pro Gaming League (PPGL) will roll out official tournaments for Riot Games titles all throughout 2021.

In partnership with Mineski Philippines and Globe Telecom, PPGL will run all official esports competitions for the first-person shooter game Valorant, and mobile MOBA game League of Legends: Wild Rift in the Philippines.

The PPGL will host these tournaments throughout the year, as it continues its thrust of becoming a stepping stone for the international success of Filipino gamers.

To kick off the Valorant Champions Tour, PPGL will now feature the 2021 Valorant Challengers -- a national competition that will serve as a qualification path for Filpino gamers to Valorant Masters, where the best of Southeast Asia will compete.

The Challengers will be divided into three splits, with each split running three tournaments over the course of six weeks.

Only two teams from the Philippines will advance to the Masters, where they will represent the country against other Southeast Asian nations.

A total of P1.5-million prize pool is also up for grabs for Filipino teams for the whole year.

The 2021 Valorant Challengers PH -- Stage 01 will open registrations this month.

"We are excited to develop new gaming talent in the Philippines. As the largest multi-game esports league in the country, we invite all gamers to find their home in the PPGL," said Mineski Philippines country manager Mark Navarro.

"In the years to come, we want to take pride in having one of our homegrown talents win it all in the international scene for Valorant and League of Legends: Wild Rift," he added.

League of Legends: Wild Rift will also be included as one of PPGL's official titls this year. More details will be announced soon.

The 2021 Valorant Challengers will be an all-online tournament for the first split in accordance with the safety measures currently being observed due to the times of this pandemic. Registration is free and open to everyone in the country.

All updates for registrations and broadcasts will be found in the official PPGL Facebook page.

