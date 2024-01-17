PBA: Magnolia claims first semis berth at TNT's expense

Magnolia import Tyler Bey in action against the TNT Tropang GIGA in their 2023-24 PBA Commissioners' Cup quarterfinal game, January 17, 2024 at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City. PBA Images.

MANILA – Top-ranked Magnolia lived up to expectations and nailed the first semifinals berth at the expense of TNT, 109-94, in the 2023-24 PBA Commissioner's Cup on Wednesday at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

Import Tyler Bey was unstoppable for the Hotshots, putting up 41 points, 13 rebounds, five steals, three blocks, and two assists in over 45 minutes of action.

The Chito Victolero-led squad entered the series with a twice-to-beat advantage after finishing the eliminations with a 9-2 slate.

More details to follow.