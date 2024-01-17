NBA: Suns surge past Kings in final seconds



Kevin Durant hit two free throws with 1.8 seconds remaining as the Phoenix Suns concluded the game with a 32-8 surge and beat the visiting Sacramento Kings, 119-117, on Tuesday night.

Grayson Allen scored 29 points and matched the franchise record of nine 3-pointers for the second time this month for the Suns. Durant scored 27 points and Devin Booker had 16 points and 11 assists for Phoenix, which overcame a 22-point, fourth-quarter deficit to win its third straight game.

Bradley Beal and Eric Gordon had 13 points apiece for the Suns. Jusuf Nurkic had 10 points and 15 rebounds as Phoenix ended its four-game losing streak against the Kings.

De'Aaron Fox made six 3-pointers and had 33 points and six assists for Sacramento, which lost its third straight game. Domantas Sabonis added 21 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists for his 11th triple-double of the season.

Keegan Murray scored 18 points, Sasha Vezenkov added 14 points and Malik Monk had 13 points and eight assists for the Kings.

Monk's 3-point attempt bounced off the glass and was no good as time expired.

Sacramento shot 50 percent, including 18 of 40 from 3-point range. Kevin Huerter added 10 points for the Kings.

The Suns hit 49.4 percent of their attempts and were 17 of 37 from behind the arc.

The Kings seemed to be cruising to a win when Fox drilled a 3-pointer to make it 109-87 with 8:22 left.

Allen buried a 3-pointer and Durant scored the next five points to bring the Suns within 113-104 with 4:14 remaining.

Sabonis got the roll on an inside shot to give Sacramento a 115-109 lead with 2:08 left before Gordon drained back-to-back 3-pointers to knot the score at 115 with 45.1 seconds left.

Durant made two free throws to push Phoenix ahead with 29.9 seconds left before Fox made a tying jumper with 18.7 seconds remaining.

With Durant lining up for the last shot, a switch left Fox on the defensive coverage, and he hit Durant's wrist and was called for the foul. Durant calmly made both shots.

Fox had 17 first-half points as the Kings led 68-51 at the break. Allen scored 20 and made six treys in the half for Phoenix.

