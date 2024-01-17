MMA: Arsenio Balisacan Jr. eyes triumphant ONE debut

Handout/ONE Championship.

MANILA -- Arsenio "The Filipino Assassin" Balisacan Jr. wants to set the tone for Philippine MMA this year as he makes the jump from the domestic combat scene to the big lights of Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Balisacan takes on Kara-Ool Changy in a three-round strawweight MMA bout at ONE Friday Fights 48 this Friday, 19 January, in Bangkok, Thailand.

While some may feel overwhelmed the moment they step onto the international stage, Balisacan is confident that his team has prepared him for this transition.

"Having worked with experienced people is an advantage to me. They've really gone through a lot. In training sessions, I've learned a lot of techniques with them. When we're training, they keep pushing your back to move forward," Balisacan said, noting that fighters like Drex and Denice Zamboanga and ONE Friday Fights prospect Fritz Biagtan have been helping him for this.

"Coach Drex really focused on building me up. It's my first time competing on such a big stage, so it's an advantage for me to have experienced people backing me up," he continued. "God willing, I'll get that contract (to ONE Championship's main roster)."

He's confident that what he accomplished last year will help him prepare for what could be the turning point of his MMA career.

"The Filipino Assassin" is riding a five-fight winning streak, and he won his lone MMA bout last year while successfully trying his hands at kickboxing.

"I was truly busy in 2023. I hope that it becomes a springboard for me to do well here in ONE. It's really my dream to be here," he said.

"Back then, I was just asking myself if I have what it takes to compete there, and now I'm here. I'm grateful to ONE for giving me this opportunity to compete in Lumpinee."

With that in mind, Balisacan is ready for a smashing debut.

"I feel like now's the perfect time for my debut," he said. "I won't waste this opportunity given to me. I'll give my best and I'll put on a good show this Friday."