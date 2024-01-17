Kaye Pingol, Uratex seek redemption in Manila Hustle 3x3

Uratex Dream’s Kaye Pingol. Handout Photo.

MANILA — Kaye Pingol and the Uratex Dream are out to redeem themselves in the upcoming Manila Hustle 3x3 Season 2.

Following their early exit in Season 1, the former National University standout is looking to lead the Dream as they hope to come out on top, especially since they are fresh off a successful stint in Singapore.

“Madami kaming natutunan from that experience and kita ko naman na my team really improved a lot from that,” Pingol said about her WPBA 3x3-bound team.

They are also banking off their stints at the Red Bull Half Court National Finals, where they emerged victorious in the Philippine leg en route to the world stage’s quarterfinals, while also ruling the WMovement’s First 3x3 Elite Invitational Tournament.

These are the same reasons why Pingol is also setting higher standards for Uratex.

“Malaking tulong din 'yung mga tournaments sa international kasi nakalaban namin doon 'yung top teams and top players, meaning very high talaga 'yung level ng competition,” she said.

“Dahil doon, tumaas 'yung confidence, skills, and 'yung intensity namin as a team kaya excited kami to perform ngayon.”

Pingol will be joined by Sam Harada, Shanda Anies, and Chinese center Li Renzhu in this tilt that is supported by the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas.