Final preparations for the upcoming Gangwon Winter Youth Olympics are underway at Gangneung Oval in Gangneung, South Korea, January 3, 2024. The event will take place in Gangneung and other cities in Gangwon Province from January 19 to February 1, with some 2,900 athletes from 70 nations to participate. Yonhap via EPA-EFE.

Filipino-American speed skater Peter Groseclose is gearing up for the Winter Youth Olympic Games.

The son of American author and professor Timothy and Filipina Victoria is set to compete in the short track’s 500-, 1000- and 1,500-meter races of the games.

Groseclose immediately resumed his preparations for the games once he landed in Korea three days ago.

“I’m very honored and grateful to become part of the Winter Youth Olympic Games representing the Philippines,” said Groseclose, who is trained by Olympian coach John-Henry Krueger.

“I think it will be a great experience and I’m very excited.”

The Oakton High School Grade 11 student, however, is eyeing a chance to represent the country in an even bigger tournament — the 2026 Milano Cortina Italy Winter Olympics.

“That’s a goal of mine—to represent the Philippines in the 2026 Olympics,” said Groseclose, who will be joined by Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino and secretary-general Atty. Wharton Chan.

He is among the country’s three representatives in the Korean games, with freestyle skier Laetaz Amihan Rabe and cross-country skier Avery Balbanida also set to compete.

In addition, Groseclose is one of 36 men short-track speed skaters, with the South Koreans being tagged as the favorites after they dominated in the 2012 (Innsbruck) and 2020 (Lausanne) editions of the games.

His mother, who was originally from Alabang, also briefly described Peter and his coach’s relationship and how they prepare for the tournament that will start on Friday.

“Right before competition, the training is not too intense,” said Victoria, whose eldest daughter Jacqueline, was a former figure skater.

Krueger previously represented the US at the Pyeongchang 2018 games, and was then naturalized by Hungary during the Beijing games two years ago.

He clinched the men’s short track speed 1000m silver in Pyeongchang and led Hungary to a bronze finish in Beijing in the 2000m mixed relay.