Ginebra’s Christian Standhardinger and TNT’s Rahlir Hollis-Jefferson. Photo from PBA Media

MANILA — Christian Standhardinger is currently the top candidate to bag the PBA Commissioner’s Cup Best Player of the Conference Award.

After the elimination round, the 6-foot-7, Barangay Ginebra San Miguel star got 38.0 statistical points after posting 17.3 points, 9.6 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 1.2 steals in the 11 games that he played so far.

He was instrumental in Ginebra’s 8-3 record at the end of the elims as they head into the playoffs on Friday with a twice-to-beat advantage.

San Miguel Beermen scorer CJ Perez followed C-Stand, with the Gilas Pilipinas star getting 35.2 SPs. He averaged 16.5 markers, 7.1 boards, 3.8 dimes, and 2.1 steals while also appearing in 11 contests.

NorthPort Batang Pier’s sweet shooting Arvin Tolentino is at no. 3, with the former FEU Tamaraw getting 35.1 SPs after he led the league in scoring with 22.4 points per game.

TNT Tropang Giga’s Calvin Oftana follows Tolentino closely at fourth with 35.0 SPs, while another Ginebra star in Scottie Thompson concludes the Top 5 with 32.5 SPs.

Meanwhile, despite only playing two elimination round games, TNT’s Rahlir Hollis-Jefferson is leading the Best Import of the Conference award race.

’RHJ 2.0’ has 67.5 SPs after he erupted for 42.5 points, grabbed 12.5 rebounds, dished 7.5 assists, got 2.5 steals, and swatted 1.0 shots over his two appearances for TNT after he replaced his brother, Rondae.

SMB’s Bennie Boatwright Jr. followed with 67.3 SPs, the Meralco Bolts’ Shonn Miller is at third with 55.0 SPs, Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters’ Jonathan Williams is no.4 with 53.6 SPs, while the NLEX Road Warriors’ DeAndre Williams-Baldwin closely followed with 53.5 SPs.

Finally, 2023 PBA Draft no.1 overall pick Stephen Holt is the league’s top rookie so far.

The Terrafirma Dyip standout has 24.0 SPs after 11 games into his career, with Holt averaging 12.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 4.5 assists which is the best among his batchmates.

NorthPort’s Cade Flores is second with 23.3 SPs, Phoenix’s Ken Tuffin and Ricci Rivero sit at nos. 3 and 4 after they got 21.8 and 17.3 SPs, respectively, while another Batang Pier rookie in Fran Yu completes the Top 5 list as the former Letran star has 16.5 SPs.