Blacklist, AP Bren to participate in Russia's 'Games of the Future'

MANILA - Blacklist International and AP Bren will be joining the participants of Russia's "Games of the Future" Mobile Legends: Bang Bang tournament, fighting for part of a whopping $1,000,000 prize pool this February.

According to the Games of the Future Instagram page, world champions AP Bren will be fielding in Vincent "Pando" Unigo, Angelo Kyle "Phewww" Arcangel, Michael "KyleTzy" Sayson, Rowgien "Owgwen" Unigo and David Charles "FlapTzy" Canon.

AP Bren are coming off a monumental win at the M5 World Championships in Manila.

M5's third placers Blacklist will be fielding in Edward "Edward" Jay Dapadap, Stephen "Sensui" Castillo, Justin Ray "Calad" Limbo, Kiel "Oheb" Soriano, Kenneth "Yue" Tadeo, and Salic "Hadji" Imam.

Starting roamer Renejay "Renejay" Bacarse is notably absent from the six-man lineup.

Pinoy imports such as Darryl "Irrad" Tuason, Kairi "Kairi" Rayosdelsol, and Borris "Brusko" Parro will also participate but under Indonesian teams.

Games of the Future will run from February 16-17 in Kazan, Russia.