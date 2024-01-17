MANILA – Team Darleng fell short in the DreamLeague Season 22 Southeast Asia closed qualifiers.

Despite a gallant effors, the Pinoy "stream team" bowed to Armel "Armel" Tabios and the rest of Aurora, 3-2, on Wednesday in the best-of-five grand finals of the Southeast Asia closed qualifiers, exiting the tilt as second-placers.

The Dota 2 tourney boasts a $1-million prize pool and will take place in Europe next month.

More details to follow.



ROSTERS:

TEAM DARLENG

Jinn Marrey "Palos" Lamatao

Yuri Dave "yowe" Pacana

Carl Edric "Dric" Ricrafrente

Carlo "Kuku" Palad

Jothan "Jotun" Alpuerto

AURORA