Home  >  Sports

ANC

Dota 2: Armel, Aurora oust Team Darleng to clinch DreamLeague S22 SEA spot

Kennedy Caacbay, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 17 2024 09:31 PM

MANILA – Team Darleng fell short in the DreamLeague Season 22 Southeast Asia closed qualifiers.

Despite a gallant effors, the Pinoy "stream team" bowed to Armel "Armel" Tabios and the rest of Aurora, 3-2, on Wednesday in the best-of-five grand finals of the Southeast Asia closed qualifiers, exiting the tilt as second-placers.

The Dota 2 tourney boasts a $1-million prize pool and will take place in Europe next month.

More details to follow.


ROSTERS:  

TEAM DARLENG  

  • Jinn Marrey "Palos" Lamatao
  • Yuri Dave "yowe" Pacana
  • Carl Edric "Dric" Ricrafrente
  • Carlo "Kuku" Palad
  • Jothan "Jotun" Alpuerto

AURORA

  • Nuengnara "23" Teeramahanon
  • Armel "Armel" Tabios
  • Anucha "Jabz" Jirawong
  • Worawit "Q" Mekchai
  • Chan Chon "Oli" Kien
Read More:  Dota 2   esports   gaming   DreamLeague Season 22   Aurora Dota 2   Team Darleng   Carlo "Kuku" Palad   Armel Tabios  