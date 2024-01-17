MANILA – Team Darleng fell short in the DreamLeague Season 22 Southeast Asia closed qualifiers.
Despite a gallant effors, the Pinoy "stream team" bowed to Armel "Armel" Tabios and the rest of Aurora, 3-2, on Wednesday in the best-of-five grand finals of the Southeast Asia closed qualifiers, exiting the tilt as second-placers.
The Dota 2 tourney boasts a $1-million prize pool and will take place in Europe next month.
More details to follow.
ROSTERS:
TEAM DARLENG
- Jinn Marrey "Palos" Lamatao
- Yuri Dave "yowe" Pacana
- Carl Edric "Dric" Ricrafrente
- Carlo "Kuku" Palad
- Jothan "Jotun" Alpuerto
AURORA
- Nuengnara "23" Teeramahanon
- Armel "Armel" Tabios
- Anucha "Jabz" Jirawong
- Worawit "Q" Mekchai
- Chan Chon "Oli" Kien