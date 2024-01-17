Agusan del Sur teen hopes to follow in Alex Eala's footsteps

Tennis player Stefi Marithe Aludo. Dyan Castillejo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- A 15-year-old from Agusan del Sur aspires to be the next big thing in Philippine tennis and follow in the footsteps of her idol, Alex Eala.

Stefi Marithe Aludo moved from the province to Manila in 2022, when she was recruited by the Philippine Tennis Academy (PTA).

The teenager admits that at present, she is still finding some difficulty in adjusting to life away from home.

"Medyo nahihirapan ako pagpunta rito kasi adjust pa po… Kunwari, malayo ako sa pamilya, so pagdating ko rito, iba 'yung environment kaysa sa probinsya," she said.

However, she has found a home away from home in her PTA family, which has helped her with both the move and her tennis career.

“'Yung PTA po, naging pamilya ko na rin sila, like dito ko naranasan 'yung lahat. Nag-improve po ako ng madami kasi malakas din po 'yung tulong nila sa akin kasi galing po sa probinsya, syempre 'yung mga grounds dun mahirap pa. Tapos ang laki ng adjustment sa laro ko,” said Aludo.

After only seven ITF tournaments, Aludo has earned an ITF junior world ranking of 1094.

"Masaya po, sobra, kasi dati pangarap ko lang po na makalaro man lang sa mga UAAP. So hindi ko po na-expect na darating talaga ako sa ganito, at magkaroon din ng ITF ranking," she said.

This weekend, she will leave for Hong Kong to participate in her first ITF tournament of the year.

At her young age, Aludo is already hoping to emulate Eala's achievements, especially after meeting the Filipina trailblazer. Her goal for 2024 is to move up to the top 200 in the ITF junior world rankings. She also dreams of winning a junior Grand Slam like Eala, who won the US Open Juniors in 2022.

After her junior tennis, Aludo wants to be a professional and join the WTA Tour.

"'Yung dream ko po is maging top 200 this year, tapos maglaro din sa WTA… Gusto ko rin po magawa ng history sa Philippines gaya po niya, tapos 'yung pagkapanalo rin niya sa US Open, 'yun po 'yung inspiration ko. Kasi 'yun nga sabi niya, malaking tulong din sa Philippine tennis. Natutunan ko po sa kanya is laban lang po," she said.