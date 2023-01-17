Volleyball: Suzara re-elected PNVF president

PNVF President Ramon "Tats" Suzara speaking during the FIVB World Congress. Handout photo.

Ramon “Tats” Suzara has been elected to a fresh two-year term as president of the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF).

The election took place during the national sports association’s board meeting at The Vault at the Bonifacio Global City.

“I would like to thank the PNVF board for their trust and confidence on me leading the federation. Rest assured, I will work toward making volleyball better and our national athletes stronger in the next two years,” said Suzara.

He also thanked the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) and the Philippine Sports Commission for supporting the PNVF.

Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano, meanwhile, was elevated as the PNVF’s chairman emeritus, while Dr. Arnel Hajan of Isabela City (Basilan) was named chairman.

Cayetano was also named head of delegation of the national volleyball team to the Cambodia 32nd Southeast Asian Games in May and Senator Pia Cayetano of the squad to the Hangzhou Asian Games in September.

Also re-elected were Richard “Ricky” Palou as Vice President, Donaldo Caringal as Secretary-General, Tuguegarao City Councilor Maria Rosario “Charo” Soriano of as Treasurer and Yul Benosa as Auditor.

Leyte Fourth District Rep. Richard Gomez was also named deputy secretary-general in charge of international competitions.

Making up the board are Anthony “Tonyboy” Liao, Carmela Arcolas Gamboa, Rodrigo Roque, Fr. Victor “Vic” Calvo Jr., Sisinio Ariel Paredes, Karl Jeffrey Chan and Michael Angelo “Miko” Vargas.

Vargas replaced Atty. Wharton Chan, whose two-year term as POC caretaker/representative already expired.

Tuesday’s elections were supervised by Atty. Alfedo Villamor Jr. and witnessed by POC representative Karen Tanchanco Caballero.

