The FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 kicks off on July 20. FIFA photo.

Over half a million tickets have already been sold for the ninth edition of the FIFA Women's World Cup that will take place in July and August in Australia and New Zealand.

FIFA announced on Tuesday that fans from more than 120 countries have purchased tickets for the showpiece event. The most sought-after match of the tournament is the August 20 final at the Stadium Australia in Sydney.

The opening match and opening ceremony for the first-ever co-hosted women's tournament will take place on July 20 at New Zealand's Eden Park in Auckland

The Philippines qualified to the FIFA Women's World Cup for the first time in history, after reaching the semifinals of the AFC Women's Asian Cup in February 2022 in India. The Filipinas are in Group A of the competition together with co-host New Zealand, Norway, and Switzerland.

Aside from the Philippines, also qualifying for the first time ever are Morocco, Zambia, Vietnam, and the Republic of Ireland.

"Ticket sales for the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 are off to a great start and it's not just home fans in Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand purchasing tickets," said FIFA secretary general Fatma Samoura.

"Fans residing in the United States of America, England, Qatar, Germany, China PR, Canada, the Republic of Ireland and France are the top 10 purchasers of FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 tickets so far."

Ticket prices are accessible for fans with those for adults starting at $20 and $10 for children. Tickets can be purchased from FIFA.com/Tickets.

Hospitality packages for the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 are now on sale via Hospitality.FIFA.com/FIFAWomensWorldCup2023.

