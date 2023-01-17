Ang view mula sa upper level ng Philippine Arena noong Game 7. Kuha ni Camille B. Naredo, ABS-CBN News.

Binigyan ng malaking credit ni coach Tim Cone ang mga basketball fan sa pagkapanalo ng Barangay Ginebra nitong Game 7 laban sa Bay Area.

Isang record crowd ng 54,589 fans ang um-attend sa winner-take-all Game 7 kung saan nagtala ang Gin Kings ng convincing 114-99 win laban sa Dragons para makuha ang PBA Commissioner's Cup title nitong nakaraang Linggo.

"So much credit goes around, I can't point at one guy. It's always spread around," sabi ni Cone makaraang maipanalo ng Ginebra and kanilang 15th PBA title overall.

"I do know the energy from the crowd really boosted us to levels I don't thought we could get to."

Aminado ang Ginebra tactician na maging siya ay nagulat sa performance na ibinigay ni Gin Kings nitong Game 7. Malaki raw ang naging papel ng fans dito.

"We were totally surprised by how we played, and we were able to handle Bay Area. The only explanation we can give is the crowd really lifted us into that kind of performance," aniya. "You know when you have that massive crowd behind you, you play better than you are and we played better than we are."

Matatandaang nabigo ang Ginebra na i-close out ang Bay Area nitong Game 6 kung kaya medyo na-frustrate ang premyadong PBA coach.

Nasabi pa nga ni Cone na ayaw na nilang paabutin sana sa Game 7 ang serye. Pero kung wala ang Game 7, maaring hindi nila natamasa ang suporta na ibinuhos ng kanilang fans sa Philippine Arena, aniya.

"Ironically we didn't want to play Game 7... Every person in that coliseum was important in this win. We can't thank then enough for showing up."

