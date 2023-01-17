Barangay Ginebra's Scottie Thompson (9) and Japeth Aguilar double-team Bay Area's Myles Powell in Game 6 of the 2022 PBA Commissioner's Cup Finals. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- He found himself on the wrong end of a highlight-reel play multiple times, but for Scottie Thompson, the experience of defending Myles Powell is one to cherish.

The Barangay Ginebra guard drew the assignment of defending the Bay Area import for the final two games of the 2022 PBA Commissioner's Cup finals, after the Dragons re-activated the American from the reserve/injury list.

Powell, a former player for the Philadelphia 76ers, still got his numbers. He put up 29 points on 47.6% shooting, seven rebounds, and four assists in the two games that he played in. He was crucial in Bay Area's 87-84 triumph in Game 6, but was less effective in the deciding Game 7 last Sunday night at the Philippine Arena.

There, Powell made 9-of-22 shots for 29 points, while also committing five turnovers in 36 minutes. He scored 14 points in the third quarter to try and bring Bay Area back in the game, but the Gin Kings had built a lead large enough to hold them off.

Ginebra went on to win Game 7, 114-99, to clinch the title.

"Ang galing," Thompson said immediately when asked about Powell. "Sobrang honored ako na nabantayan ko siya. Malaking achievement sa career ko 'yun, guarding Powell."

It was not an easy assignment even for Thompson, one of the best perimeter defenders in the PBA. Even with Powell coming off a foot injury, the American guard was still able to blow past his Ginebra counterpart, and lose him on screens.

In one instance, Powell dropped Thompson to the court with a crossover and knocked down a three-pointer.

"Pinagpag nga ako kanina," said Thompson. "Pero masarap sa pakiramdam na makasama sa highlights niya."

"Ganoon talaga," he added. "Sobrang galing na player. 'Yung mindset ko, 'di ako nagpapa-distract doon."

In any case, it was Thompson who got the last laugh. The reigning PBA Most Valuable Player finished with 18 points, nine rebounds, six steals, and four assists without committing a single turnover in 40 minutes. He now has seven championships with Ginebra.

"Sobrang honored against a very tough team with a national team head coach, sobrang daming achievements sa international. Then may NBA players na legit, [Andrew] Nicholson, Powell," Thompson said of his latest title.

"Sobrang malaking bagay sa amin sa experience, especially ako guarding Powell kahit pinapahiya niya ako palagi. Okay lang kasi kasama ako sa highlights niya," he added.

