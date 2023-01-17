Ginebra coach Tim Cone and Bay Area coach Brian Goorjian. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- Adding a 25th PBA championship to his collection was a difficult undertaking for Barangay Ginebra head coach Tim Cone, as the Gin Kings needed to overcome an extremely tough Bay Area squad to rule the Commissioner's Cup.

In a series where the finalists alternated wins, the Gin Kings emerged triumphant after a comprehensive 114-99 triumph in Game 7 last Sunday at the Philippine Arena. The game was watched by a record crowd of 54,589 fans at the Bocaue venue -- most of whom were cheering for Ginebra.

Even as he celebrated his latest championship, Cone spared a thought for his rival on the Bay Area side -- veteran coach Brian Goorjian, who took charge of the Dragons in what was their first competition since being put together in 2021.

Cone, the winningest coach in PBA history, did not hide his admiration for Goorjian, a multi-time champion himself in Australia's National Basketball League (NBL) and the man who steered Australia to a bronze medal in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

"Brian Goorjian is really special. I can honestly say that," said Cone.

He noted that Goorjian played with three different line-ups throughout the Finals series -- first with Canadian import Andrew Nicholson, and then with a "local" line-up when Nicholson went down with an ankle injury after Game 3. They activated American guard Myles Powell for the last two games of the series.

In each situation, the Dragons played in different ways, and still managed to remain competitive with a Ginebra squad that has been used to playing together -- with import Justin Brownlee -- for several conferences now.

"His team stayed in their flow," said Cone. "When they lost Nicholson, the spirit was incredible, their motor really lifted instead of went down. They didn't feel sorry for themselves. Powell came off in Game 6, played a wonderful game."

"You know, I look at the video over and over and over again. We really study what the other coach is doing. And when you get into a series, that's when you really can get impressed by a coach," he added.

"All the adjustments, the things they did, taking advantage of where Justin was guarding -- he always changed his offense depending on who Justin was guarding," Cone observed.

Goorjian maximized their line-up even with key players suffering injuries, and got big performances from the likes of Hayden Blankley, Kobey Lam and Zhu Songwei when they were without an import.

"He was really, really, impressive, and it was really hard to keep up," said Cone, who called Goorjian a "brilliant, brilliant coach."

"Bottom line is, we had a healthier line-up, I think, and they didn't," he added. "If they had the healthier line-up all the way through, I don't know if I'd be at this podium right now."

Though they may not have fallen short of their goal, there's no doubt that the Dragons gave the PBA teams a run for their money in the Commissioner's Cup. Cone believes that having a guest team like Bay Area will only benefit the PBA and its ball clubs, if they opt to bring another club again in a future conference.

"I don't know if it's necessary that we do it every conference," said Cone. "But I think that yeah, obviously the change of pace and the extra challenge, I mean if it's affordable and the league can do it, why not? Why not open it up to some of the other teams?"

PBA Season 47 games can be streamed live and on-demand on iWantTFC with a Premium subscription, available worldwide except PH and US.

RELATED VIDEO: