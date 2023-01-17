Si Justin Brownlee ng Barangay Ginebra. PBA Images

Matapos dalhin ang Barangay Ginebra sa isa na namang kampeonato, nahaharap naman sa bagong hamon ang premyadong import ng Gin Kings na sa Justin Brownlee.

Ayon kay coach Tim Cone, aakyat ang naturalized player sa panibagong level ngayong isasabak siya sa Gilas Pilipinas.

"The journey’s still ongoing for Justin. This isn’t an end for him," ayon sa Ginebra coach matapos nilang talunin ang Bay Area Dragons para sa PBA Commissioner's Cup title. “He’s going go to a whole new level — play internationally, play for the national team.”

Alam naman daw ni Brownlee na magsisilbi siyang back up kay NBA superstar Jordan Clarkson. Pero sinisuguro ng Ginebra tactician na maghahanda nang mabuti ang hinahangaang Ginebra import.

“I know he’s so excited about that. Again, I want to emphasize, he understands that he is the backup to Jordan Clarkson, and if Jordan’s available, he will most likely be the guy," sabi ni Cone.

"But Justin is just so happy and honored for the opportunity to represent the country and to play. So, to me, this is not the end for him. Winning tonight, this is just still the beginning for him.”

Inaasahang maglalaro si Brownlee para sa Gilas Pilipinas sa ika-6 na window ng 2023 FIBA Asian Qualifiers.

Gaganapin ang torneyo sa Philippine Arena kung saan din nila giniba ang Bay Area.

“He’s going to represent the Philippines really well, with the way he carries himself, with the way he plays the game, with the way he acts with his teammates and the way he competes with the other team," ani Cone.

"He’s gonna be an example, and that’s why I’m so proud to have him on the national team.”