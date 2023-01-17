B.League: Pinoy imports hopeful of promotion to Division 1

Kobe Paras and Altiri Chiba are at the top of the B2 standings. (c) B.LEAGUE

Filipino players in the second division of Japan's B.League are looking to get better in the second half of the 2022-23 season, as they target promotion to Division 1.

Two clubs from B2 will automatically be promoted to B1 at the end of the season, while two clubs from B1 will be demoted.

One club that looks to be in a good position to move up to the first division is Altiri Chiba, which features former University of the Philippines star Kobe Paras. They have compiled a 25-5 win-loss record midway through their campaign, with Paras averaging 6.9 points, 1.4 assists, and 1.2 rebounds in 15 minutes per game.

"Right now I feel like we're doing good, but it's just the start of the season," Paras told ABS-CBN News in a media availability session during the B.League's All-Star Weekend.

"You can't really tell what's gonna happen later on in the future. So hopefully, 'yung team namin, we can prepare more and play even better games. Hopefully 'yun nga, ma-promote kami," he added.

Playing in a league with a promotion-relegation system is not a new experience for Paras, who suited up Niigata Albirex BB in Division 1 last season before moving to Altiri Chiba this year. The second-generation star admits that the format of the league comes with "a lot of pressure" for him and his team.

"Just to have the league have all eyes on you is huge pressure. Especially for our city and our supporters and fans and our boosters. They're expecting a lot from, not just me, but our team in general and our coaches," he said.

"I feel like for us as a whole, we need to use all that pressure as motivation to just do better," Paras added.

Also in good standing is Nagasaki Velca. Filipino-Australian guard Jordan Heading has emerged as the team's designated gunner, scoring 12.7 points while shooting 34% from long range. Nagasaki has a 19-11 record, second in the Western Conference of B2.

The promotion and relegation system is one that he embraces, saying: "It's a good system, being able to play for promotion and relegation. It makes things really competitive."

Nagasaki's campaign in B2 has been hampered by injuries to some of their key players, however, and Heading is hoping that they can finally put together a complete roster in the second half of the season.

"Hopefully, we can find a bit of health going into the backend of the season," he said.

"We got high expectations and we're really going to lock in the second half of the season and do what we can to get better, what we need to and hopefully, both Kobe and I can stay with our teams and move up," Heading added.

Also playing in B2 are former PBA star Greg Slaughter, whose Rizing Zephyr Fukuoka squad is fifth in the West with an 11-19 slate, and Roosevelt Adams, whose Kagawa Five Arrows are 9-21 in the West.

