BennyQT relishes world finals MVP award

Fredric "BennyQT" Gonzales speaks to Mara Aquino after winning the Grand Finals MVP award in the M4 world championships in Jakarta, Indonesia. Courtesy: Moonton Games

From backdoor plays to racking up monstrous body counts in the Land of Dawn, Fredric "BennyQT" Gonzales undeniably made an impact from the get-go at the 4th Mobile Legends: Bang Bang World Championships (M4) in Jakarta, Indonesia.

And right until the Grand Finals, the 21-year old showed why he was called "The Storm" or "Bagyong Benny."

Upon winning the world championship against fellow Filipino team Blacklist International last January 17, BennyQT said he had his eyes set on winning the prize: the coveted world title.

"Grabe. Hindi ko ini-expect talaga, as in. Pero coming in sa M4 in-expect ko siya, parang ito ‘yung goal ko and kumbaga ayun ‘yung sinet ko na goal para kung hindi ko man makuha ‘yun, at least champion kami," he said, moments after Echo dethroned Blacklist.

BennyQT racked 19 kills and 16 assists during the four-game sweep, which culminated games of heartbreak against the Codebreakers since the MPL Season 10 Grand Finals.

“Masaya, tapos sobrang worth it ng lahat kasi simula MPL Season 10, Blacklist na kalaban namin. Nilaglag nila kami from upper tapos nakalaban namin sila sa finals, tapos ngayong M4 nilaglag din kami galing upper, so sobrang saya talaga,” Bennyqt said.

BennyQT takes home a cash prize of $10,000 (P560,000) to go with the award.