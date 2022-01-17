MANILA, Philippines -- United City FC found itself in a tough group in the 2022 AFC Champions League.

United City is grouped with BG Pathum United of Thailand, Jeonnam Dragons of South Korea, and Melbourne City of Australia in Group G of the East region.

All three have recently won titles in their respective countries.

BG Pathum United were champions of the 2020-21 Thai League 1, while the Jeonnam Dragons won the Korean FA Cup last year. Melbourne City were champions of Australia's A-League, also last year.

United City FC ruled the 2020 Philippines Football League before skipping the 2021 Copa Paulino Alcantara.

Their campaign in the AFC Champions League starts in April. It marks the first time that United City FC will be in action since the 2021 edition of the event, where they placed third in Group I, behind Japan's Kawasaki Frontale and South Korea's Daegu FC.

Meanwhile, Copa Paulino Alcantara champions Kaya FC will have to go through the qualifying playoffs, where they are set to face a team from Australia on March 8.

Should they advance, they will take on China's Changchun Yatai for a place in Group F.